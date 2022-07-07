Why ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) went up by 30.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.16. The company’s stock price has collected 7.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :THMO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for THMO is at 2.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00. THMO currently public float of 11.10M and currently shorts hold a 1.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of THMO was 624.67K shares.

THMO’s Market Performance

THMO stocks went up by 7.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.45% and a quarterly performance of -51.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 45.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.19% for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.56% for THMO stocks with a simple moving average of -68.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THMO

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to THMO, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

THMO Trading at -20.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 45.85%, as shares sank -17.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THMO rose by +7.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3134. In addition, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. saw -70.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for THMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.80 for the present operating margin

+32.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. stands at -122.43. Equity return is now at value -216.60, with -51.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.