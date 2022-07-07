We Analyzed the Future Direction of Symbotic Inc. (SYM), Here is What We Found

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) went up by 20.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.48. The company’s stock price has collected 24.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/21/22 that Walmart Discloses Stake in Symbotic. The AI Company’s Stock Ends Lower.

Is It Worth Investing in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ :SYM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Symbotic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.13, which is -$0.08 below the current price. Today, the average trading volume of SYM was 496.64K shares.

SYM’s Market Performance

SYM stocks went up by 24.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 82.09% and a quarterly performance of 74.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 73.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 27.94% for Symbotic Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.38% for SYM stocks with a simple moving average of 68.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYM stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for SYM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SYM in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $18 based on the research report published on July 05th of the current year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYM reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for SYM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 05th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to SYM, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on July 01st of the current year.

SYM Trading at 52.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.95%, as shares surge +86.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +74.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYM rose by +24.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.97. In addition, Symbotic Inc. saw 72.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SYM

Equity return is now at value -2.70, with -2.60 for asset returns.