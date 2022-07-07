Wall Street Pummels Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) After Recent Earnings Report

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) went up by 1.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.97. The company’s stock price has collected 2.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/20/22 that Grocery Shares: Now Might Be the Time to Stock Up

Is It Worth Investing in Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE :CAG) Right Now?

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CAG is at 0.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Conagra Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $36.01, which is $1.15 above the current price. CAG currently public float of 477.71M and currently shorts hold a 3.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CAG was 4.31M shares.

CAG’s Market Performance

CAG stocks went up by 2.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.72% and a quarterly performance of 1.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.23% for Conagra Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.60% for CAG stocks with a simple moving average of 3.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CAG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CAG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $34 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2022.

Consumer Edge Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAG reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for CAG stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 08th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to CAG, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on October 08th of the previous year.

CAG Trading at 3.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares surge +8.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAG rose by +2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.07. In addition, Conagra Brands Inc. saw 1.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAG starting from McGough Thomas M, who sale 25,400 shares at the price of $36.95 back on Apr 21. After this action, McGough Thomas M now owns 96,550 shares of Conagra Brands Inc., valued at $938,530 using the latest closing price.

Batcheler Colleen, the EVP Gen Counsel & Corp Secty of Conagra Brands Inc., sale 72,480 shares at $36.02 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that Batcheler Colleen is holding 159,944 shares at $2,610,730 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAG

Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 4.60 for asset returns.