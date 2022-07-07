Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) went down by -14.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.83. The company’s stock price has collected -14.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/17/22 that 3-D Printer Stratasys Stock Surges After an Upgrade

Is It Worth Investing in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ :SSYS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SSYS is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Stratasys Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.86, which is $8.97 above the current price. SSYS currently public float of 63.02M and currently shorts hold a 3.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SSYS was 776.71K shares.

SSYS’s Market Performance

SSYS stocks went down by -14.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.89% and a quarterly performance of -36.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.65% for Stratasys Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.78% for SSYS stocks with a simple moving average of -31.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSYS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SSYS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SSYS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $23 based on the research report published on May 17th of the current year 2022.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to SSYS, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

SSYS Trading at -14.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.90%, as shares sank -13.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSYS fell by -14.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.45. In addition, Stratasys Ltd. saw -33.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SSYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.17 for the present operating margin

+42.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stratasys Ltd. stands at -10.22. Equity return is now at value -6.70, with -5.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.80.