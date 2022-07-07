Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) went up by 21.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.95. The company’s stock price has collected 24.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ :SRRK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SRRK is at 0.52.

SRRK currently public float of 23.89M and currently shorts hold a 14.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SRRK was 1.36M shares.

SRRK’s Market Performance

SRRK stocks went up by 24.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 40.94% and a quarterly performance of -47.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.13% for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.93% for SRRK stocks with a simple moving average of -60.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRRK stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for SRRK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SRRK in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $24 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SRRK reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $52. The rating they have provided for SRRK stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to SRRK, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

SRRK Trading at 21.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.20%, as shares surge +41.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRRK rose by +24.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.66. In addition, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation saw -71.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRRK starting from Nashat Amir, who purchase 1,197,992 shares at the price of $4.90 back on Jun 22. After this action, Nashat Amir now owns 3,540,530 shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, valued at $5,870,161 using the latest closing price.

Myles Edward H, the Chief Financial Officer of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, sale 4,879 shares at $35.05 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Myles Edward H is holding 24,150 shares at $171,006 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-690.48 for the present operating margin

+52.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation stands at -700.46. Equity return is now at value -60.00, with -37.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.