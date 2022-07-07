Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS)

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) went down by -6.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.19. The company’s stock price has collected -9.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE :CHS) Right Now?

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CHS is at 1.28.

CHS currently public float of 111.44M and currently shorts hold a 10.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHS was 2.63M shares.

CHS’s Market Performance

CHS stocks went down by -9.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.45% and a quarterly performance of 2.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.62% for Chico’s FAS Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.62% for CHS stocks with a simple moving average of -3.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHS stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CHS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CHS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $1.50 based on the research report published on November 17th of the previous year 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHS reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for CHS stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on November 27th, 2019.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to CHS, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on August 29th of the previous year.

CHS Trading at -3.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.93%, as shares surge +0.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHS fell by -9.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.31. In addition, Chico’s FAS Inc. saw -8.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHS starting from Brooks Bonnie R., who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $5.57 back on Jun 21. After this action, Brooks Bonnie R. now owns 1,185,277 shares of Chico’s FAS Inc., valued at $557,000 using the latest closing price.

Brooks Bonnie R., the Executive Chair of the Board of Chico’s FAS Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $5.12 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Brooks Bonnie R. is holding 1,285,277 shares at $512,000 based on the most recent closing price.