Is a Correction Looming Ahead for The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA)

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) went down by -8.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.25. The company’s stock price has collected -1.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/13/22 that Wine Stocks Come of Age

Is It Worth Investing in The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE :NAPA) Right Now?

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.46 x from its present earnings ratio.

NAPA currently public float of 111.42M and currently shorts hold a 2.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NAPA was 370.51K shares.

NAPA’s Market Performance

NAPA stocks went down by -1.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.48% and a quarterly performance of 11.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.85% for The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.74% for NAPA stocks with a simple moving average of -5.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAPA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAPA stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for NAPA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NAPA in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $23 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NAPA reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for NAPA stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on April 12th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to NAPA, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on April 12th of the previous year.

NAPA Trading at -5.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares sank -9.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAPA fell by -11.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.39. In addition, The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. saw -11.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NAPA starting from Rasmuson Zach, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $20.18 back on Jul 01. After this action, Rasmuson Zach now owns 422,685 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc., valued at $504,548 using the latest closing price.

Ryan Alex, the See Remarks of The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc., sale 25,942 shares at $21.88 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that Ryan Alex is holding 1,568,901 shares at $567,542 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NAPA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.54 for the present operating margin

+47.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. stands at +16.63. The total capital return value is set at 7.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.44. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA), the company’s capital structure generated 30.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.57. Total debt to assets is 20.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.54.