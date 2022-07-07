Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)?

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) went down by -37.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.82. The company’s stock price has collected -0.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :DMAC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DMAC is at 2.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.75, which is $12.54 above the current price. DMAC currently public float of 19.51M and currently shorts hold a 0.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DMAC was 51.51K shares.

DMAC’s Market Performance

DMAC stocks went down by -0.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.13% and a quarterly performance of -18.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.44% for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -42.37% for DMAC stocks with a simple moving average of -58.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DMAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DMAC stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for DMAC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DMAC in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $27 based on the research report published on April 09th of the previous year 2021.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DMAC reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for DMAC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 17th, 2021.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to DMAC, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on October 30th of the previous year.

DMAC Trading at -45.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares sank -50.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMAC fell by -41.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.13. In addition, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. saw -45.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DMAC starting from ALCORN HARRY W JR, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $3.80 back on Sep 15. After this action, ALCORN HARRY W JR now owns 43,582 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., valued at $56,960 using the latest closing price.

ALCORN HARRY W JR, the Senior VP, Clinical Operations of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., purchase 399 shares at $3.07 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that ALCORN HARRY W JR is holding 399 shares at $1,225 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DMAC

Equity return is now at value -35.40, with -34.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 29.82.