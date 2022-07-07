Buy or Sell Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) went down by -5.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.48. The company’s stock price has collected -0.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/04/21 that China’s Highflying Solar Stocks Face Political Risk

Is It Worth Investing in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE :DQ) Right Now?

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DQ is at 0.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Daqo New Energy Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $82.91, which is $13.41 above the current price. DQ currently public float of 68.16M and currently shorts hold a 3.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DQ was 1.54M shares.

DQ’s Market Performance

DQ stocks went down by -0.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.64% and a quarterly performance of 44.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.97% for Daqo New Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.29% for DQ stocks with a simple moving average of 32.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DQ

Daiwa Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DQ reach a price target of $76, previously predicting the price at $145. The rating they have provided for DQ stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 31st, 2021.

Nomura gave a rating of “Neutral” to DQ, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on August 19th of the previous year.

DQ Trading at 28.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.69%, as shares surge +8.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DQ fell by -0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.51. In addition, Daqo New Energy Corp. saw 66.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DQ

Equity return is now at value 44.60, with 28.70 for asset returns.