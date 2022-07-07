A Lesson to Learn: American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) went up by 84.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.44. The company’s stock price has collected -4.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :AREB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AREB is at 1.14.

AREB currently public float of 4.07M and currently shorts hold a 1.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AREB was 204.45K shares.

AREB’s Market Performance

AREB stocks went down by -4.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.52% and a quarterly performance of -64.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -91.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.79% for American Rebel Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 81.44% for AREB stocks with a simple moving average of -56.54% for the last 200 days.

AREB Trading at 62.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AREB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.85%, as shares surge +69.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AREB rose by +72.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7931. In addition, American Rebel Holdings Inc. saw -86.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AREB

Equity return is now at value 453.90, with -342.50 for asset returns.