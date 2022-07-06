Why SCWorx Corp. (WORX)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) went up by 45.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.00. The company’s stock price has collected -13.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ :WORX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WORX is at 3.44.

WORX currently public float of 9.07M and currently shorts hold a 0.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WORX was 224.80K shares.

WORX’s Market Performance

WORX stocks went down by -13.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.41% and a quarterly performance of -42.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.45% for SCWorx Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.51% for WORX stocks with a simple moving average of -26.48% for the last 200 days.

WORX Trading at 13.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WORX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.50%, as shares surge +25.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WORX rose by +37.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7118. In addition, SCWorx Corp. saw -51.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WORX starting from Wallitt Steven, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $3.15 back on Aug 19. After this action, Wallitt Steven now owns 2,817 shares of SCWorx Corp., valued at $314,834 using the latest closing price.

Schessel Marc Sanford, the 10% Owner of SCWorx Corp., sale 50,000 shares at $4.20 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Schessel Marc Sanford is holding 208,469 shares at $210,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WORX

Equity return is now at value -62.10, with -39.50 for asset returns.