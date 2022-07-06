Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) went up by 14.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.73. The company’s stock price has collected 67.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :TRVI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00, which is $6.66 above the current price. TRVI currently public float of 5.26M and currently shorts hold a 1.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRVI was 1.86M shares.

TRVI’s Market Performance

TRVI stocks went up by 67.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.07% and a quarterly performance of 75.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 55.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.67% for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 44.21% for TRVI stocks with a simple moving average of 121.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRVI stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for TRVI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TRVI in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $14 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the previous year 2019.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRVI reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for TRVI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 03rd, 2019.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to TRVI, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on June 03rd of the previous year.

TRVI Trading at 38.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.87%, as shares surge +33.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRVI rose by +67.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +130.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.36. In addition, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. saw 327.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRVI starting from TPG GP A, LLC, who sale 429,838 shares at the price of $2.77 back on Jun 30. After this action, TPG GP A, LLC now owns 4,324,883 shares of Trevi Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,191,898 using the latest closing price.

TPG GP A, LLC, the 10% Owner of Trevi Therapeutics Inc., sale 46,128 shares at $2.74 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that TPG GP A, LLC is holding 4,754,721 shares at $126,303 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRVI

Equity return is now at value -232.30, with -94.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.