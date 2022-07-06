Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) went up by 12.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.17. The company’s stock price has collected 10.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ :QSI) Right Now?

QSI currently public float of 84.91M and currently shorts hold a 6.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QSI was 1.13M shares.

QSI’s Market Performance

QSI stocks went up by 10.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -39.55% and a quarterly performance of -45.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.38% for Quantum-Si incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.81% for QSI stocks with a simple moving average of -51.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QSI stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for QSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QSI in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $13 based on the research report published on October 20th of the previous year 2021.

QSI Trading at -26.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.48%, as shares sank -38.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QSI rose by +10.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.04. In addition, Quantum-Si incorporated saw -65.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QSI starting from ROTHBERG JONATHAN M, who purchase 25,561 shares at the price of $3.10 back on Jun 14. After this action, ROTHBERG JONATHAN M now owns 2,568,443 shares of Quantum-Si incorporated, valued at $79,175 using the latest closing price.

MCKENNA MICHAEL P, the EVP, Product Development & Ops of Quantum-Si incorporated, sale 1,648 shares at $3.22 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that MCKENNA MICHAEL P is holding 869,021 shares at $5,307 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QSI

Equity return is now at value -24.70, with -23.50 for asset returns.