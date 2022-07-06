Oil States International Inc. (OIS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) went down by -9.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.02. The company’s stock price has collected -16.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Oil States International Inc. (NYSE :OIS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OIS is at 3.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Oil States International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.50, which is $4.46 above the current price. OIS currently public float of 60.11M and currently shorts hold a 8.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OIS was 784.50K shares.

OIS’s Market Performance

OIS stocks went down by -16.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -37.88% and a quarterly performance of -32.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.86% for Oil States International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -26.00% for OIS stocks with a simple moving average of -22.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OIS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for OIS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OIS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $8 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2022.

OIS Trading at -28.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.94%, as shares sank -38.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OIS fell by -16.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.50. In addition, Oil States International Inc. saw -1.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.45 for the present operating margin

+4.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oil States International Inc. stands at -11.16. Equity return is now at value -8.20, with -5.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.41.