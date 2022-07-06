Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK)

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) went down by -7.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.23. The company’s stock price has collected -11.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/21/22 that Mondelez Is Buying Clif Bar. What’s Behind the Acquisition.

Is It Worth Investing in Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE :DK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DK is at 1.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Delek US Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.50, which is $6.93 above the current price. DK currently public float of 69.21M and currently shorts hold a 4.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DK was 1.64M shares.

DK’s Market Performance

DK stocks went down by -11.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.20% and a quarterly performance of 10.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.55% for Delek US Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.34% for DK stocks with a simple moving average of 18.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $21 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DK reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for DK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 14th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to DK, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

DK Trading at -12.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.42%, as shares sank -22.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DK fell by -11.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.37. In addition, Delek US Holdings Inc. saw 63.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DK starting from Delek US Holdings, Inc., who sale 10,561 shares at the price of $40.27 back on Mar 18. After this action, Delek US Holdings, Inc. now owns 34,311,278 shares of Delek US Holdings Inc., valued at $425,291 using the latest closing price.

Delek US Holdings, Inc., the Director of Delek US Holdings Inc., sale 68 shares at $40.09 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Delek US Holdings, Inc. is holding 34,332,400 shares at $2,726 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.79 for the present operating margin

+0.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Delek US Holdings Inc. stands at -1.91. Equity return is now at value -11.40, with -1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.