Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) went up by 12.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.73. The company’s stock price has collected 5.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :KPTI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KPTI is at 0.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

KPTI currently public float of 72.39M and currently shorts hold a 21.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KPTI was 2.51M shares.

KPTI’s Market Performance

KPTI stocks went up by 5.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.95% and a quarterly performance of -34.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.76% for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.06% for KPTI stocks with a simple moving average of -23.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KPTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KPTI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for KPTI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KPTI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KPTI reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for KPTI stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to KPTI, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on August 06th of the previous year.

KPTI Trading at -5.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KPTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.35%, as shares sank -15.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KPTI rose by +5.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.06. In addition, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. saw -17.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KPTI starting from Cheng Sohanya Roshan, who sale 1,551 shares at the price of $5.21 back on Jun 13. After this action, Cheng Sohanya Roshan now owns 89,949 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., valued at $8,075 using the latest closing price.

PAKIANATHAN DEEPIKA, the Director of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., sale 1,307 shares at $6.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10, which means that PAKIANATHAN DEEPIKA is holding 16,673 shares at $7,844 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KPTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.33 for the present operating margin

+98.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stands at -59.14. Equity return is now at value 116.30, with -37.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.74.