Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Pinterest Inc. (PINS)

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) went up by 8.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.77. The company’s stock price has collected -2.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/29/22 that Pinterest Co-Founder Is Out as CEO. A Google Exec Will Take Over.

Is It Worth Investing in Pinterest Inc. (NYSE :PINS) Right Now?

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.67 x from its present earnings ratio.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

PINS currently public float of 571.26M and currently shorts hold a 9.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PINS was 15.68M shares.

PINS’s Market Performance

PINS stocks went down by -2.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.95% and a quarterly performance of -18.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -74.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.90% for Pinterest Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.17% for PINS stocks with a simple moving average of -37.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PINS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PINS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PINS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PINS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $23 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PINS reach a price target of $27, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for PINS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 20th, 2022.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Neutral” to PINS, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on April 19th of the current year.

PINS Trading at 0.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PINS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.51%, as shares surge +3.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PINS fell by -2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.27. In addition, Pinterest Inc. saw -44.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PINS starting from Morgenfeld Todd R, who sale 55,241 shares at the price of $20.12 back on Jun 28. After this action, Morgenfeld Todd R now owns 641,025 shares of Pinterest Inc., valued at $1,111,680 using the latest closing price.

Gavini Naveen, the SVP, Products of Pinterest Inc., sale 5,491 shares at $20.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Gavini Naveen is holding 506,409 shares at $109,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PINS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.65 for the present operating margin

+79.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinterest Inc. stands at +12.27. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 10.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.25.