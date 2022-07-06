Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) went down by -23.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.49. The company’s stock price has collected -13.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ :AMTI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.00, which is $21.29 above the current price. AMTI currently public float of 29.75M and currently shorts hold a 9.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMTI was 352.83K shares.

AMTI’s Market Performance

AMTI stocks went down by -13.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.95% and a quarterly performance of -59.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.88% for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -28.60% for AMTI stocks with a simple moving average of -79.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMTI stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for AMTI by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for AMTI in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $92 based on the research report published on March 17th of the previous year 2021.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMTI reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for AMTI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 30th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to AMTI, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

AMTI Trading at -35.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.76%, as shares sank -30.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMTI fell by -29.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.30. In addition, Applied Molecular Transport Inc. saw -77.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMTI starting from Hants Brandon, who sale 1,122 shares at the price of $3.04 back on Jun 02. After this action, Hants Brandon now owns 33,263 shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc., valued at $3,414 using the latest closing price.

Kanwar Bittoo, the Chief Medical Officer of Applied Molecular Transport Inc., sale 2,196 shares at $3.04 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Kanwar Bittoo is holding 80,612 shares at $6,681 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMTI

Equity return is now at value -71.30, with -59.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.72.