Here’s Our Rant About CVR Energy Inc. (CVI)

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) went down by -8.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.61. The company’s stock price has collected -14.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE :CVI) Right Now?

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CVI is at 1.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for CVR Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

CVI currently public float of 29.32M and currently shorts hold a 5.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CVI was 860.48K shares.

CVI’s Market Performance

CVI stocks went down by -14.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.64% and a quarterly performance of 18.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 75.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.06% for CVR Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.25% for CVI stocks with a simple moving average of 33.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVI stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for CVI by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for CVI in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $20 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVI reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for CVI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to CVI, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

CVI Trading at -8.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.24%, as shares sank -21.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVI fell by -14.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +121.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.07. In addition, CVR Energy Inc. saw 82.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CVI

Equity return is now at value 28.10, with 4.00 for asset returns.