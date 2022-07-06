Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (NYSE:HTA) went up by 0.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.83. The company’s stock price has collected 4.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/03/22 that Welltower Made All-Cash Offer for Healthcare Realty Trust

Is It Worth Investing in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (NYSE :HTA) Right Now?

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (NYSE:HTA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 69.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HTA is at 0.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.58, which is $4.43 above the current price. HTA currently public float of 228.25M and currently shorts hold a 3.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HTA was 3.79M shares.

HTA’s Market Performance

HTA stocks went up by 4.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.32% and a quarterly performance of -8.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.09% for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.20% for HTA stocks with a simple moving average of -7.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTA stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for HTA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HTA in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $34 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to HTA, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

HTA Trading at -0.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares sank -3.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTA rose by +4.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.33. In addition, Healthcare Trust of America Inc. saw -13.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.30 for the present operating margin

+28.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. stands at +12.89. Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 1.40 for asset returns.