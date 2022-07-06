Can Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Remain Competitive?

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) went down by -0.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.49. The company’s stock price has collected -2.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/10/22 that Twitter, Disney, Mattel, Twilio, Tesla: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE :LUMN) Right Now?

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LUMN is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Lumen Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.40, which is -$0.68 below the current price. LUMN currently public float of 941.77M and currently shorts hold a 14.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LUMN was 12.22M shares.

LUMN’s Market Performance

LUMN stocks went down by -2.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.26% and a quarterly performance of -3.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.01% for Lumen Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.14% for LUMN stocks with a simple moving average of -6.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LUMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LUMN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LUMN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LUMN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $13 based on the research report published on November 04th of the previous year 2021.

LUMN Trading at -0.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares sank -4.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUMN fell by -2.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.04. In addition, Lumen Technologies Inc. saw -11.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LUMN starting from GOFF STACEY W, who sale 128,616 shares at the price of $14.16 back on Nov 05. After this action, GOFF STACEY W now owns 642,539 shares of Lumen Technologies Inc., valued at $1,821,203 using the latest closing price.

CLONTZ STEVEN T, the Director of Lumen Technologies Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $11.98 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that CLONTZ STEVEN T is holding 300,015 shares at $59,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LUMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.77 for the present operating margin

+35.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lumen Technologies Inc. stands at +10.33. Equity return is now at value 18.40, with 3.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.