Buy or Sell New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) went up by 11.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.25. The company’s stock price has collected 18.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that Chinese Tutoring Companies Take Big Financial Hit Amid Crackdown

Is It Worth Investing in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE :EDU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EDU is at 0.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $25.79, which is $6.99 above the current price. EDU currently public float of 147.26M and currently shorts hold a 8.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EDU was 6.38M shares.

EDU’s Market Performance

EDU stocks went up by 18.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 67.09% and a quarterly performance of 85.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.11% for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.33% for EDU stocks with a simple moving average of 33.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDU

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EDU reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for EDU stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 13th, 2022.

EDU Trading at 56.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.38%, as shares surge +75.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +120.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDU rose by +18.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.17. In addition, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. saw 7.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.49 for the present operating margin

+52.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stands at +7.82. The total capital return value is set at 2.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.37. Equity return is now at value -23.30, with -12.20 for asset returns.

Based on New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU), the company’s capital structure generated 44.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.56. Total debt to assets is 21.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 36.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.