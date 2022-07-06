A Lesson to Learn: The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) went down by -1.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.20. The company’s stock price has collected 0.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/13/22 that Coca-Cola Stock Is the Only One in the S&P 500 That’s Up on the Day

Is It Worth Investing in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE :KO) Right Now?

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KO is at 0.56.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

KO currently public float of 4.31B and currently shorts hold a 0.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KO was 18.31M shares.

KO’s Market Performance

KO stocks went up by 0.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.71% and a quarterly performance of 0.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.07% for The Coca-Cola Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.40% for KO stocks with a simple moving average of 6.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KO stocks, with DZ Bank repeating the rating for KO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KO in the upcoming period, according to DZ Bank is $69 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KO reach a price target of $69, previously predicting the price at $67. The rating they have provided for KO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 11th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to KO, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on February 11th of the current year.

KO Trading at 0.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +0.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KO rose by +0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.81. In addition, The Coca-Cola Company saw 6.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KO starting from Perez Beatriz R, who sale 143,924 shares at the price of $64.78 back on May 05. After this action, Perez Beatriz R now owns 121,178 shares of The Coca-Cola Company, valued at $9,323,800 using the latest closing price.

SMITH BRIAN JOHN, the President & COO of The Coca-Cola Company, sale 35,800 shares at $67.04 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25, which means that SMITH BRIAN JOHN is holding 116,168 shares at $2,400,096 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KO

Equity return is now at value 44.70, with 11.20 for asset returns.