Why International Money Express Inc. (IMXI)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) went up by 6.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.86. The company’s stock price has collected 7.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ :IMXI) Right Now?

International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IMXI is at 0.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for International Money Express Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.50, which is $1.73 above the current price. IMXI currently public float of 31.77M and currently shorts hold a 2.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMXI was 322.21K shares.

IMXI’s Market Performance

IMXI stocks went up by 7.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.01% and a quarterly performance of 5.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.16% for International Money Express Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.23% for IMXI stocks with a simple moving average of 22.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMXI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMXI stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for IMXI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IMXI in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $21 based on the research report published on August 06th of the previous year 2021.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMXI reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for IMXI stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on August 05th, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to IMXI, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on March 10th of the previous year.

IMXI Trading at 9.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMXI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares surge +4.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMXI rose by +7.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.98. In addition, International Money Express Inc. saw 36.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMXI starting from Rincon John, who sale 33,486 shares at the price of $20.21 back on Jun 08. After this action, Rincon John now owns 46,945 shares of International Money Express Inc., valued at $676,913 using the latest closing price.

Rincon John, the Director of International Money Express Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $20.61 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Rincon John is holding 80,431 shares at $1,030,745 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMXI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.10 for the present operating margin

+9.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Money Express Inc. stands at +11.82. Equity return is now at value 36.10, with 15.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.26.