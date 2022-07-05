We Analyzed the Future Direction of Ciena Corporation (CIEN), Here is What We Found

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) went down by -0.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.28. The company’s stock price has collected -2.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/02/22 that Ciena Stock Slides as Supply-Chain Issues Hurt Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in Ciena Corporation (NYSE :CIEN) Right Now?

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CIEN is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Ciena Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $68.19, which is $23.22 above the current price. CIEN currently public float of 148.35M and currently shorts hold a 2.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIEN was 1.50M shares.

CIEN’s Market Performance

CIEN stocks went down by -2.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.12% and a quarterly performance of -24.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.79% for Ciena Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.76% for CIEN stocks with a simple moving average of -22.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIEN stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CIEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CIEN in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $67 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CIEN reach a price target of $66. The rating they have provided for CIEN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 05th, 2022.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to CIEN, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on March 24th of the current year.

CIEN Trading at -9.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares sank -9.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIEN fell by -2.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.74. In addition, Ciena Corporation saw -40.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIEN starting from HAMILTON RICK, who sale 2,600 shares at the price of $44.06 back on Jun 22. After this action, HAMILTON RICK now owns 68,257 shares of Ciena Corporation, valued at $114,556 using the latest closing price.

Phipps Jason, the SVP Global Sales and Marketing of Ciena Corporation, sale 2,250 shares at $44.20 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Phipps Jason is holding 79,641 shares at $99,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.57 for the present operating margin

+44.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ciena Corporation stands at +13.81. Equity return is now at value 14.80, with 8.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.48.