We Analyzed the Future Direction of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH), Here is What We Found

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) went up by 2.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $91.46. The company’s stock price has collected 3.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/30/22 that Justice Department Sues to Block Merger of National-Security Contractors

Is It Worth Investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE :BAH) Right Now?

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BAH is at 0.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

BAH currently public float of 130.11M and currently shorts hold a 1.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BAH was 1.02M shares.

BAH’s Market Performance

BAH stocks went up by 3.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.86% and a quarterly performance of 5.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.53% for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.05% for BAH stocks with a simple moving average of 10.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAH stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BAH by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BAH in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $95 based on the research report published on June 07th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BAH reach a price target of $102, previously predicting the price at $83. The rating they have provided for BAH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 13th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to BAH, setting the target price at $96 in the report published on March 18th of the current year.

BAH Trading at 9.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.51% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares surge +6.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAH rose by +3.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.19. In addition, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation saw 9.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAH starting from Dahut Karen M, who sale 50,068 shares at the price of $89.06 back on Jun 27. After this action, Dahut Karen M now owns 144,768 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, valued at $4,459,056 using the latest closing price.

ROZANSKI HORACIO, the President and CEO of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, sale 40,000 shares at $88.98 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that ROZANSKI HORACIO is holding 599,692 shares at $3,559,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAH

Equity return is now at value 44.30, with 7.70 for asset returns.