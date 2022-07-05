We Analyzed the Future Direction of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI), Here is What We Found

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) went up by 3.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.12. The company’s stock price has collected -2.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE :ARI) Right Now?

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARI is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.50, which is $5.49 above the current price. ARI currently public float of 139.55M and currently shorts hold a 3.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARI was 1.19M shares.

ARI’s Market Performance

ARI stocks went down by -2.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.83% and a quarterly performance of -22.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.73% for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.87% for ARI stocks with a simple moving average of -19.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARI

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARI reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for ARI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 08th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to ARI, setting the target price at $18.50 in the report published on October 22nd of the previous year.

ARI Trading at -9.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares sank -13.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARI fell by -2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.96. In addition, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. saw -17.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARI starting from BIDERMAN MARK C, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $12.68 back on May 17. After this action, BIDERMAN MARK C now owns 65,663 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc., valued at $126,827 using the latest closing price.

Kasdin Robert A, the Director of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $15.37 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Kasdin Robert A is holding 42,855 shares at $153,731 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+98.39 for the present operating margin

+85.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. stands at +52.14. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 2.00 for asset returns.