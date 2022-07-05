Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Gray Television Inc. (GTN)

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN) went up by 4.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.24. The company’s stock price has collected 2.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/11/21 that TV Isn’t Dying, and This Broadcaster’s Stock Is Underpriced

Is It Worth Investing in Gray Television Inc. (NYSE :GTN) Right Now?

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GTN is at 1.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Gray Television Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.00, which is $12.42 above the current price. GTN currently public float of 78.42M and currently shorts hold a 10.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GTN was 935.08K shares.

GTN’s Market Performance

GTN stocks went up by 2.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.66% and a quarterly performance of -20.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.78% for Gray Television Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.41% for GTN stocks with a simple moving average of -17.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GTN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GTN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $26 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2022.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GTN reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for GTN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 15th, 2020.

Barrington Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to GTN, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on March 30th of the previous year.

GTN Trading at -7.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares sank -9.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTN rose by +2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.11. In addition, Gray Television Inc. saw -12.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTN starting from Howell Robin Robinson, who purchase 290 shares at the price of $15.83 back on Jun 30. After this action, Howell Robin Robinson now owns 1,692,844 shares of Gray Television Inc., valued at $4,591 using the latest closing price.

HOWELL HILTON H JR, the Chairman, President & CEO of Gray Television Inc., purchase 290 shares at $15.83 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that HOWELL HILTON H JR is holding 1,692,844 shares at $4,591 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.60 for the present operating margin

+24.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gray Television Inc. stands at +3.73. Equity return is now at value 3.40, with 0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.51.