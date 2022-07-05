Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) Just Got Our Attention

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) went up by 0.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.80. The company’s stock price has collected -7.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :MRSN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MRSN is at 1.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.00, which is $13.37 above the current price. MRSN currently public float of 75.28M and currently shorts hold a 7.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MRSN was 1.51M shares.

MRSN’s Market Performance

MRSN stocks went down by -7.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 44.24% and a quarterly performance of 16.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.69% for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.96% for MRSN stocks with a simple moving average of -18.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRSN stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for MRSN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MRSN in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $32 based on the research report published on October 15th of the previous year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRSN reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for MRSN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 30th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to MRSN, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on March 31st of the previous year.

MRSN Trading at 27.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.44%, as shares surge +43.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRSN fell by -7.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.93. In addition, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. saw -25.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRSN starting from Hack Andrew A. F., who purchase 14,760 shares at the price of $3.20 back on Jun 02. After this action, Hack Andrew A. F. now owns 8,663,673 shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc., valued at $47,182 using the latest closing price.

Hack Andrew A. F., the Director of Mersana Therapeutics Inc., purchase 80,759 shares at $3.28 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Hack Andrew A. F. is holding 8,648,913 shares at $264,776 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-392693.02 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. stands at -395488.37. Equity return is now at value -119.10, with -78.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.97.