Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Rubicon Technology Inc. (RBCN)

Rubicon Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) went up by 63.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s stock price has collected 0.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rubicon Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :RBCN) Right Now?

Rubicon Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RBCN is at 0.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Rubicon Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.50. RBCN currently public float of 2.27M and currently shorts hold a 1.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RBCN was 4.06K shares.

RBCN’s Market Performance

RBCN stocks went up by 0.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.15% and a quarterly performance of 3.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.11% for Rubicon Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 61.15% for RBCN stocks with a simple moving average of 58.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBCN stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for RBCN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RBCN in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $8 based on the research report published on August 08th of the previous year 2014.

Dougherty & Company gave a rating of “Buy” to RBCN, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on May 13th of the previous year.

RBCN Trading at 62.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 35.00% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.58%, as shares surge +59.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBCN rose by +60.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.49. In addition, Rubicon Technology Inc. saw 1.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RBCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.52 for the present operating margin

+31.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rubicon Technology Inc. stands at -11.30. Equity return is now at value 1.90, with 1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.66.