Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) went up by 3.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.18. The company’s stock price has collected 9.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE :RBA) Right Now?

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RBA is at 1.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $61.57, which is $10.48 above the current price. RBA currently public float of 110.61M and currently shorts hold a 1.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RBA was 427.07K shares.

RBA’s Market Performance

RBA stocks went up by 9.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.22% and a quarterly performance of 14.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.42% for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.42% for RBA stocks with a simple moving average of 9.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RBA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RBA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $61 based on the research report published on May 13th of the current year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RBA reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $69. The rating they have provided for RBA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2022.

RBA Trading at 14.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares surge +9.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBA rose by +9.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.42. In addition, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated saw 10.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBA starting from JETER JAMES J, who sale 2,100 shares at the price of $61.73 back on May 13. After this action, JETER JAMES J now owns 20,764 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, valued at $129,633 using the latest closing price.

Watt Darren Jeffrey, the Gen. Counsel & Corp. Secretary of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, sale 3,500 shares at $61.69 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that Watt Darren Jeffrey is holding 0 shares at $215,915 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.03 for the present operating margin

+51.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated stands at +10.72. Equity return is now at value 27.30, with 9.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.