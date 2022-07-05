Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Neenah Inc. (NP)

Neenah Inc. (NYSE:NP) went down by -1.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.86. The company’s stock price has collected -0.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Neenah Inc. (NYSE :NP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NP is at 1.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Neenah Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $65.00, which is $31.53 above the current price. NP currently public float of 16.68M and currently shorts hold a 3.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NP was 84.37K shares.

NP’s Market Performance

NP stocks went down by -0.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.78% and a quarterly performance of -15.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.31% for Neenah Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.31% for NP stocks with a simple moving average of -22.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NP stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for NP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NP in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $64 based on the research report published on July 06th of the previous year 2021.

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NP reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for NP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2020.

Sidoti gave a rating of “Buy” to NP, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on August 28th of the previous year.

NP Trading at -9.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares sank -15.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NP fell by -0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.43. In addition, Neenah Inc. saw -27.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NP starting from Schertell Julie, who sale 1,505 shares at the price of $48.34 back on Jan 21. After this action, Schertell Julie now owns 24,760 shares of Neenah Inc., valued at $72,752 using the latest closing price.

Benz Noah Samuel, the EVP, General Counsel & Sec of Neenah Inc., sale 460 shares at $46.77 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Benz Noah Samuel is holding 4,898 shares at $21,514 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.33 for the present operating margin

+13.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neenah Inc. stands at -2.44.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.