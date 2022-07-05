Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) went down by -8.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.29. The company’s stock price has collected -13.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ :KLIC) Right Now?

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KLIC is at 1.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $76.50, which is $37.49 above the current price. KLIC currently public float of 57.55M and currently shorts hold a 13.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KLIC was 773.52K shares.

KLIC’s Market Performance

KLIC stocks went down by -13.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.34% and a quarterly performance of -30.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.39% for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.17% for KLIC stocks with a simple moving average of -28.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KLIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KLIC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for KLIC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KLIC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $59 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to KLIC, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on September 24th of the previous year.

KLIC Trading at -20.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.79%, as shares sank -28.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLIC fell by -13.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.31. In addition, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. saw -35.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLIC starting from Wong Nelson MunPun, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $53.78 back on Jun 01. After this action, Wong Nelson MunPun now owns 166,167 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., valued at $268,883 using the latest closing price.

Chong Chan Pin, the Executive Vice President of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $60.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Chong Chan Pin is holding 77,784 shares at $120,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.58 for the present operating margin

+45.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. stands at +24.19. The total capital return value is set at 42.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 38.45. Equity return is now at value 45.10, with 31.70 for asset returns.

Based on Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC), the company’s capital structure generated 3.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.78. Total debt to assets is 2.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.84.