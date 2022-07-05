Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX)?

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) went down by -0.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $82.20. The company’s stock price has collected -0.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/03/22 that Bristol-Myers to Buy Turning Point Therapeutics for $4.1 Billion

Is It Worth Investing in Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :TPTX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $76.00, which is -$1.68 below the current price. TPTX currently public float of 49.30M and currently shorts hold a 6.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TPTX was 1.75M shares.

TPTX’s Market Performance

TPTX stocks went down by -0.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 124.75% and a quarterly performance of 179.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.94% for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.18% for TPTX stocks with a simple moving average of 74.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPTX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TPTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TPTX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $58 based on the research report published on May 20th of the current year 2022.

TPTX Trading at 55.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.35%, as shares surge +119.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +131.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPTX fell by -0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.84. In addition, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. saw 57.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPTX starting from Reich Siegfried, who sale 397 shares at the price of $36.30 back on Feb 09. After this action, Reich Siegfried now owns 3,448 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc., valued at $14,411 using the latest closing price.

North Annette, the EVP & General Counsel of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc., sale 669 shares at $36.30 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that North Annette is holding 11,696 shares at $24,285 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-772.00 for the present operating margin

+87.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. stands at -767.30. Equity return is now at value -28.00, with -26.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.08.