Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Sonos Inc. (SONO)

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) went down by -0.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.57. The company’s stock price has collected -11.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/15/22 that Apple Stock Is Down 25% This Year. This Analyst Says It’s Still the Best Bet in Tech.

Is It Worth Investing in Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ :SONO) Right Now?

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SONO is at 1.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Sonos Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $30.83, which is $13.94 above the current price. SONO currently public float of 126.20M and currently shorts hold a 9.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SONO was 2.78M shares.

SONO’s Market Performance

SONO stocks went down by -11.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.36% and a quarterly performance of -36.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.59% for Sonos Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.73% for SONO stocks with a simple moving average of -34.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SONO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SONO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SONO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SONO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $28 based on the research report published on June 15th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SONO reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $43. The rating they have provided for SONO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 16th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to SONO, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on February 12th of the previous year.

SONO Trading at -16.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares sank -22.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONO fell by -11.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.05. In addition, Sonos Inc. saw -39.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SONO starting from Siegel Matthew O., who sale 202,945 shares at the price of $19.25 back on Jun 21. After this action, Siegel Matthew O. now owns 68,339 shares of Sonos Inc., valued at $3,907,235 using the latest closing price.

Coles Joanna, the Director of Sonos Inc., sale 905 shares at $22.69 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that Coles Joanna is holding 22,907 shares at $20,534 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SONO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.64 for the present operating margin

+47.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonos Inc. stands at +9.24. The total capital return value is set at 36.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.72. Equity return is now at value 22.50, with 11.70 for asset returns.

Based on Sonos Inc. (SONO), the company’s capital structure generated 5.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.63. Total debt to assets is 3.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.05 and the total asset turnover is 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.