Here’s Our Rant About Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) went down by -4.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.10. The company’s stock price has collected -21.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ :APDN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for APDN is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $11.33, which is $10.62 above the current price. APDN currently public float of 8.06M and currently shorts hold a 3.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APDN was 64.99K shares.

APDN’s Market Performance

APDN stocks went down by -21.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -45.12% and a quarterly performance of -66.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.30% for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -29.73% for APDN stocks with a simple moving average of -78.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APDN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for APDN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APDN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $24 based on the research report published on February 12th of the previous year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APDN reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for APDN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 14th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to APDN, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

APDN Trading at -44.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.41%, as shares sank -45.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APDN fell by -21.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9784. In addition, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. saw -82.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for APDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-136.16 for the present operating margin

+45.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stands at -158.25. Equity return is now at value -136.20, with -102.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.45.