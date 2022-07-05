Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Just Got Our Attention

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) went up by 1.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $175.72. The company’s stock price has collected -3.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/03/22 that Eaton Shares Look Ready For an Electrifying Recharge

Is It Worth Investing in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE :ETN) Right Now?

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ETN is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Eaton Corporation plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $168.70, which is $38.98 above the current price. ETN currently public float of 397.79M and currently shorts hold a 1.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ETN was 2.14M shares.

ETN’s Market Performance

ETN stocks went down by -3.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.52% and a quarterly performance of -16.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.54% for Eaton Corporation plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.37% for ETN stocks with a simple moving average of -17.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETN stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ETN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ETN in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $120 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETN reach a price target of $194, previously predicting the price at $196. The rating they have provided for ETN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 07th, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to ETN, setting the target price at $195 in the report published on February 07th of the current year.

ETN Trading at -8.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares sank -9.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETN fell by -3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $132.52. In addition, Eaton Corporation plc saw -26.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETN starting from Miller Boise April, who sale 12,283 shares at the price of $138.66 back on May 27. After this action, Miller Boise April now owns 11,435 shares of Eaton Corporation plc, valued at $1,703,108 using the latest closing price.

Faria Joao V, the below. of Eaton Corporation plc, sale 11,852 shares at $150.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Faria Joao V is holding 67,924 shares at $1,777,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.62 for the present operating margin

+32.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eaton Corporation plc stands at +10.92. Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 6.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.