Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) went up by 2.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $138.52. The company’s stock price has collected -6.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/08/21 that Beam Gets FDA Nod for First Gene-Editing Trial

Is It Worth Investing in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :BEAM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Beam Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $90.58, which is $49.76 above the current price. BEAM currently public float of 57.21M and currently shorts hold a 20.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BEAM was 1.36M shares.

BEAM’s Market Performance

BEAM stocks went down by -6.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.93% and a quarterly performance of -30.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.48% for Beam Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.95% for BEAM stocks with a simple moving average of -39.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEAM stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for BEAM by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BEAM in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $41 based on the research report published on June 17th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BEAM reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for BEAM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 28th, 2022.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to BEAM, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

BEAM Trading at 8.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.98%, as shares surge +7.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEAM fell by -6.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.35. In addition, Beam Therapeutics Inc. saw -50.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEAM starting from Evans John M., who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $37.98 back on Apr 28. After this action, Evans John M. now owns 143,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc., valued at $759,597 using the latest closing price.

Evans John M., the CEO of Beam Therapeutics Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $37.98 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Evans John M. is holding 1,118,520 shares at $1,139,302 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-757.01 for the present operating margin

+68.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beam Therapeutics Inc. stands at -714.91. Equity return is now at value -31.20, with -19.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.96.