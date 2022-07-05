A Lesson to Learn: Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (SWM)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (NYSE:SWM) went down by -0.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.95. The company’s stock price has collected 1.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (NYSE :SWM) Right Now?

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (NYSE:SWM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SWM is at 1.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $60.00. SWM currently public float of 30.61M and currently shorts hold a 3.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SWM was 267.14K shares.

SWM’s Market Performance

SWM stocks went up by 1.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.30% and a quarterly performance of -9.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.14% for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.04% for SWM stocks with a simple moving average of -17.20% for the last 200 days.

SWM Trading at -5.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares sank -12.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWM rose by +1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.10. In addition, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. saw -16.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWM starting from Keenan Jeffrey, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $27.09 back on Jun 01. After this action, Keenan Jeffrey now owns 130,000 shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc., valued at $108,380 using the latest closing price.

Keenan Jeffrey, the Director of Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc., purchase 400 shares at $27.40 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that Keenan Jeffrey is holding 117,400 shares at $10,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.25 for the present operating margin

+23.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. stands at +6.09. Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.57.