Why The Toro Company (TTC)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) went up by 1.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $115.68. The company’s stock price has collected -2.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Toro Company (NYSE :TTC) Right Now?

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TTC is at 0.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for The Toro Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $96.00, which is $19.05 above the current price. TTC currently public float of 104.23M and currently shorts hold a 2.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TTC was 538.94K shares.

TTC’s Market Performance

TTC stocks went down by -2.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.99% and a quarterly performance of -9.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.03% for The Toro Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.28% for TTC stocks with a simple moving average of -16.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TTC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TTC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $85 based on the research report published on October 27th of the previous year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTC reach a price target of $116. The rating they have provided for TTC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 19th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to TTC, setting the target price at $102 in the report published on January 04th of the previous year.

TTC Trading at -3.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -9.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTC fell by -2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.13. In addition, The Toro Company saw -22.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTC starting from Walters Daryn A, who sale 1,670 shares at the price of $76.68 back on Jun 29. After this action, Walters Daryn A now owns 0 shares of The Toro Company, valued at $128,081 using the latest closing price.

Rodier Richard W, the Group VP, Construction & RLC of The Toro Company, sale 4,000 shares at $79.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Rodier Richard W is holding 23,696 shares at $317,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.56 for the present operating margin

+33.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Toro Company stands at +10.33. Equity return is now at value 30.20, with 11.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.