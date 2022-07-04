Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) Just Got Our Attention

Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) went up by 4.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.40. The company’s stock price has collected -18.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE :WEAV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Weave Communications Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $8.83, which is $7.53 above the current price. WEAV currently public float of 62.70M and currently shorts hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WEAV was 252.44K shares.

WEAV’s Market Performance

WEAV stocks went down by -18.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -37.77% and a quarterly performance of -46.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.74% for Weave Communications Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.62% for WEAV stocks with a simple moving average of -64.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEAV

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WEAV reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for WEAV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2022.

Tigress Financial gave a rating of “Buy” to WEAV, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

WEAV Trading at -31.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.22%, as shares sank -42.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEAV fell by -18.88%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.10. In addition, Weave Communications Inc. saw -79.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEAV starting from TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, who sale 26,086 shares at the price of $5.00 back on May 13. After this action, TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 7,032,570 shares of Weave Communications Inc., valued at $130,383 using the latest closing price.

TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, the 10% Owner of Weave Communications Inc., sale 62,840 shares at $4.38 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC is holding 7,058,656 shares at $275,082 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.49 for the present operating margin

+57.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weave Communications Inc. stands at -44.61.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.68.