We Analyzed the Future Direction of TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG), Here is What We Found

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) went up by 0.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $686.06. The company’s stock price has collected 0.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/05/21 that Mondelez, China Mobile, Micron: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE :TDG) Right Now?

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TDG is at 1.43.

TDG currently public float of 51.40M and currently shorts hold a 2.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TDG was 354.16K shares.

TDG’s Market Performance

TDG stocks went up by 0.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.73% and a quarterly performance of -16.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.30% for TransDigm Group Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.11% for TDG stocks with a simple moving average of -12.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDG stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for TDG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TDG in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $760 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TDG reach a price target of $786, previously predicting the price at $600. The rating they have provided for TDG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to TDG, setting the target price at $790 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

TDG Trading at -6.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares sank -12.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDG rose by +0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $555.36. In addition, TransDigm Group Incorporated saw -14.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDG starting from Howley W Nicholas, who sale 11,500 shares at the price of $539.63 back on Jun 15. After this action, Howley W Nicholas now owns 21,548 shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated, valued at $6,205,769 using the latest closing price.

SMALL ROBERT J, the Director of TransDigm Group Incorporated, purchase 28,453 shares at $565.00 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that SMALL ROBERT J is holding 2,415,931 shares at $16,075,814 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDG

Equity return is now at value -29.10, with 4.40 for asset returns.