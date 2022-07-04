We Analyzed the Future Direction of National Health Investors Inc. (NHI), Here is What We Found

National Health Investors Inc. (NYSE:NHI) went up by 1.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.22. The company’s stock price has collected -0.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in National Health Investors Inc. (NYSE :NHI) Right Now?

National Health Investors Inc. (NYSE:NHI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NHI is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for National Health Investors Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $59.17, which is -$3.59 below the current price. NHI currently public float of 43.78M and currently shorts hold a 3.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NHI was 309.85K shares.

NHI’s Market Performance

NHI stocks went down by -0.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.63% and a quarterly performance of 4.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.99% for National Health Investors Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.44% for NHI stocks with a simple moving average of 9.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NHI stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for NHI by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for NHI in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $62 based on the research report published on June 21st of the current year 2022.

CapitalOne, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NHI reach a price target of $64. The rating they have provided for NHI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 03rd, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to NHI, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on February 01st of the current year.

NHI Trading at 7.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +4.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NHI fell by -0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.26. In addition, National Health Investors Inc. saw 7.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NHI starting from ADAMS ROBERT G, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $57.25 back on Dec 30. After this action, ADAMS ROBERT G now owns 170,000 shares of National Health Investors Inc., valued at $114,500 using the latest closing price.

WEBB ROBERT T, the Director of National Health Investors Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $51.60 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that WEBB ROBERT T is holding 42,000 shares at $103,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.43 for the present operating margin

+68.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Health Investors Inc. stands at +38.23. Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 2.90 for asset returns.