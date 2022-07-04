We Analyzed the Future Direction of Harte Hanks Inc. (HHS), Here is What We Found

Harte Hanks Inc. (NASDAQ:HHS) went down by -1.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.89. The company’s stock price has collected 19.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Harte Hanks Inc. (NASDAQ :HHS) Right Now?

Harte Hanks Inc. (NASDAQ:HHS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HHS is at 0.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Harte Hanks Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.00, which is $7.42 above the current price. HHS currently public float of 5.04M and currently shorts hold a 0.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HHS was 34.44K shares.

HHS’s Market Performance

HHS stocks went up by 19.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.74% and a quarterly performance of 66.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 99.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.52% for Harte Hanks Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.44% for HHS stocks with a simple moving average of 60.33% for the last 200 days.

HHS Trading at 39.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.54%, as shares surge +33.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HHS rose by +19.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.60. In addition, Harte Hanks Inc. saw 65.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HHS starting from Linscott Brian, who purchase 34,100 shares at the price of $6.55 back on Feb 28. After this action, Linscott Brian now owns 342,302 shares of Harte Hanks Inc., valued at $223,446 using the latest closing price.

COPELAND DAVID L, the Director of Harte Hanks Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $6.56 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that COPELAND DAVID L is holding 81,516 shares at $98,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.19 for the present operating margin

+16.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harte Hanks Inc. stands at +6.74. Equity return is now at value -54.10, with 15.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.