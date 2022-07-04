We Analyzed the Future Direction of Genesco Inc. (GCO), Here is What We Found

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) went down by -0.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.72. The company’s stock price has collected -12.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Genesco Inc. (NYSE :GCO) Right Now?

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GCO is at 1.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Genesco Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $76.33, which is $26.8 above the current price. GCO currently public float of 12.93M and currently shorts hold a 7.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GCO was 226.26K shares.

GCO’s Market Performance

GCO stocks went down by -12.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.51% and a quarterly performance of -22.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.06% for Genesco Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.73% for GCO stocks with a simple moving average of -21.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GCO stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for GCO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GCO in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $72 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GCO reach a price target of $64. The rating they have provided for GCO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 30th, 2021.

Pivotal Research Group gave a rating of “Buy” to GCO, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on May 19th of the previous year.

GCO Trading at -15.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares sank -13.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCO fell by -12.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.10. In addition, Genesco Inc. saw -22.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GCO starting from Ewoldsen Daniel E, who sale 1,836 shares at the price of $63.91 back on Sep 23. After this action, Ewoldsen Daniel E now owns 32,292 shares of Genesco Inc., valued at $117,341 using the latest closing price.

GEORGE THOMAS, the Sr VP-Finance and Interim CFO of Genesco Inc., purchase 1,800 shares at $55.96 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that GEORGE THOMAS is holding 1,800 shares at $100,728 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.98 for the present operating margin

+49.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genesco Inc. stands at +4.75. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 6.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.