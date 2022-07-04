We Analyzed the Future Direction of ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS), Here is What We Found

ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) went up by 0.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $156.15. The company’s stock price has collected -0.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :EXLS) Right Now?

ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 42.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXLS is at 0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for ExlService Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $153.71, which is $4.21 above the current price. EXLS currently public float of 32.11M and currently shorts hold a 3.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXLS was 239.97K shares.

EXLS’s Market Performance

EXLS stocks went down by -0.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.94% and a quarterly performance of 3.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.92% for ExlService Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.67% for EXLS stocks with a simple moving average of 11.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXLS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for EXLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EXLS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $143 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXLS reach a price target of $145, previously predicting the price at $135. The rating they have provided for EXLS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 28th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to EXLS, setting the target price at $102 in the report published on May 12th of the previous year.

EXLS Trading at 5.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.26%, as shares surge +0.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXLS fell by -0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $144.45. In addition, ExlService Holdings Inc. saw 2.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXLS starting from STAGLIN GAREN K, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $148.04 back on Jun 09. After this action, STAGLIN GAREN K now owns 28,174 shares of ExlService Holdings Inc., valued at $370,104 using the latest closing price.

STAGLIN GAREN K, the Director of ExlService Holdings Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $138.10 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that STAGLIN GAREN K is holding 30,674 shares at $345,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.40 for the present operating margin

+33.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for ExlService Holdings Inc. stands at +10.23. Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 9.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.