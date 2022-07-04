We Analyzed the Future Direction of Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH), Here is What We Found

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) went up by 1.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.72. The company’s stock price has collected 0.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ :CBSH) Right Now?

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CBSH is at 0.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Commerce Bancshares Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $72.17, which is $5.02 above the current price. CBSH currently public float of 117.56M and currently shorts hold a 3.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CBSH was 417.24K shares.

CBSH’s Market Performance

CBSH stocks went up by 0.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.36% and a quarterly performance of -7.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.31% for Commerce Bancshares Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.46% for CBSH stocks with a simple moving average of -3.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBSH stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CBSH by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CBSH in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $70 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CBSH reach a price target of $78. The rating they have provided for CBSH stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on April 16th, 2021.

CBSH Trading at -1.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -4.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBSH rose by +0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.03. In addition, Commerce Bancshares Inc. saw -3.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBSH starting from BRAUER BLACKFORD F, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $65.85 back on Jun 10. After this action, BRAUER BLACKFORD F now owns 11,027 shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc., valued at $329,272 using the latest closing price.

BRAUER BLACKFORD F, the Director of Commerce Bancshares Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $68.31 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that BRAUER BLACKFORD F is holding 6,027 shares at $341,561 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.87 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Commerce Bancshares Inc. stands at +37.45. Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 1.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.