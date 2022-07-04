We Analyzed the Future Direction of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB), Here is What We Found

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) went up by 1.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.54. The company’s stock price has collected -2.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/25/21 that Equitable Chairman Departs Over Communications That Didn’t Meet Standards

Is It Worth Investing in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE :AB) Right Now?

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AB is at 1.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $43.67, which is $1.52 above the current price. AB currently public float of 95.37M and currently shorts hold a 1.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AB was 422.69K shares.

AB’s Market Performance

AB stocks went down by -2.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.09% and a quarterly performance of -10.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.05% for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.16% for AB stocks with a simple moving average of -10.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AB stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AB in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $64.50 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AB reach a price target of $54.50, previously predicting the price at $44. The rating they have provided for AB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 02nd, 2021.

AB Trading at 2.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares sank -2.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AB fell by -2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.02. In addition, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. saw -13.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AB starting from Stonehill Charles G.T., who sale 1,400 shares at the price of $40.61 back on Jun 13. After this action, Stonehill Charles G.T. now owns 19,914 shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P., valued at $56,854 using the latest closing price.

MANLEY MARK R, the Gl Head of Compl & Gen Counsel of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P., sale 5,000 shares at $38.98 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that MANLEY MARK R is holding 44,334 shares at $194,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AB

Equity return is now at value 24.60, with 24.50 for asset returns.