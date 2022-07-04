We Analyzed the Future Direction of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF), Here is What We Found

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) went up by 0.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.87. The company’s stock price has collected 1.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE :GOLF) Right Now?

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GOLF is at 0.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Acushnet Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.00, which is $8.91 above the current price. GOLF currently public float of 33.94M and currently shorts hold a 9.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GOLF was 302.54K shares.

GOLF’s Market Performance

GOLF stocks went up by 1.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.88% and a quarterly performance of 3.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.18% for Acushnet Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.93% for GOLF stocks with a simple moving average of -10.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOLF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOLF stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for GOLF by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for GOLF in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $48 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOLF reach a price target of $45, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for GOLF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2022.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to GOLF, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on January 18th of the current year.

GOLF Trading at 1.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares sank -1.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOLF rose by +1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.38. In addition, Acushnet Holdings Corp. saw -21.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOLF starting from FILA Holdings Corp., who sale 699,819 shares at the price of $53.59 back on Jan 24. After this action, FILA Holdings Corp. now owns 37,104,008 shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp., valued at $37,500,851 using the latest closing price.

Lindner Christopher Aaron, the President – FootJoy of Acushnet Holdings Corp., sale 11,196 shares at $57.08 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Lindner Christopher Aaron is holding 69,982 shares at $639,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.34 for the present operating margin

+51.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acushnet Holdings Corp. stands at +8.33. Equity return is now at value 16.00, with 8.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.