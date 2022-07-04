Waters Corporation (WAT) Just Got Our Attention

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) went up by 1.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $428.22. The company’s stock price has collected 2.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Waters Corporation (NYSE :WAT) Right Now?

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WAT is at 0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Waters Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $346.38, which is $11.69 above the current price. WAT currently public float of 59.91M and currently shorts hold a 2.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WAT was 425.83K shares.

WAT’s Market Performance

WAT stocks went up by 2.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.69% and a quarterly performance of 8.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.61% for Waters Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.97% for WAT stocks with a simple moving average of 0.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WAT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for WAT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WAT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $375 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WAT reach a price target of $330, previously predicting the price at $320. The rating they have provided for WAT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 17th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to WAT, setting the target price at $315 in the report published on April 25th of the current year.

WAT Trading at 5.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares surge +1.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAT rose by +2.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $327.36. In addition, Waters Corporation saw -9.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAT starting from KUEBLER CHRISTOPHER A, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $328.78 back on May 19. After this action, KUEBLER CHRISTOPHER A now owns 14,064 shares of Waters Corporation, valued at $1,315,120 using the latest closing price.

CONARD EDWARD, the Director of Waters Corporation, sale 4,000 shares at $336.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that CONARD EDWARD is holding 70,982 shares at $1,344,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.76 for the present operating margin

+58.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waters Corporation stands at +24.87. Equity return is now at value 215.80, with 22.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.39.